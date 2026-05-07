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El Departamento de Bomberos de Palm Springs pide ayuda a los residentes

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Published 11:14 am

Nancy Prado

La temporada de incendios forestales ya comenzó, y el Departamento de Bomberos de Palm Springs está pidiendo a los residentes que hagan su parte.

Las cuadrillas de la ciudad arrancaron con su programa anual de limpieza de maleza ayer por la mañana en el Centro de Información para Visitantes, iniciando dos meses de trabajo para limpiar 100 acres de vegetación seca en 14 terrenos propiedad de la ciudad.

Están pidiendo a los residentes en zonas propensas a incendios que limpien la maleza y mantengan alrededor de sus hogares antes de que las condiciones empeoren.

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Telemundo 15 Palm Springs

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