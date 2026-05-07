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Agentes de Aduanas y Protección Fronteriza detuvieron a veterano de guerra por confucion

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Published 11:14 am

Nancy Prado

Tony Johnson de Desert Hot Springs, un veterano de guerra dice que hace días fue detenido en el puerto de entrada de San Ysidro después de regresar de México, donde había viajado para recibir tratamiento médico por trastorno de estrés postraumático, ansiedad y dolor crónico de espalda.

El hombre dice que agentes de Aduanas y Protección Fronteriza lo detuvieron apuntándole con armas y lo esposaron durante 90 minutos, después le dijeron que lo habían confundido con otra persona de nombre similar y fue liberado sin cargos.

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Telemundo 15 Palm Springs

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