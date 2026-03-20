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Rescatan a excurcionistas en montañas de Mecca

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Published 11:14 am

Nancy Prado

Un grupo de excursionistas tuvo que ser rescatado ayer por la tarde en las montañas de Mecca, muy cerca de la avenida 66 y la Box Canyon Road.con la ayuda de un helicóptero localizaron a los aventureros, que fueron llevados a un lugar seguro donde los esperaban los paramédicos pero ninguna persona necesito ser trasladada al hospital.las autoridades continúan instando a las personas a evitar hacer senderismo durante las horas de mayor calor.

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Telemundo 15 Palm Springs

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