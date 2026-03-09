Skip to Content
Cambios en visas de trabajo podrían no beneficiar a los aplicantes, gobierno planea realizar limitaciones

Published 11:14 am

Juan Montesló

Valle de Coachella (KUNA) – Los cambios en tramites migratorios y permisos laborales continuan, en esta ocasión con motivo de no afectar a los ciudadanos estadounidenses, el Gobierno de los Estados Unidos ha realizado una serie de modificaciones en las visas de trabajo como lo es la H-1B.

Según un comunicado emitido por el Servicio de Ciudadania e Inmigracion de los Estados Unidos (USCIS), hay novedades para la temporada de registros sujeta a la cantidad máxima reglamentaria para el año fiscal 2027.

“El Departamento de Seguridad Nacional publicó una regla final que modificó las reglas que rigen cómo USCIS selecciona registros de visas H-1B para los beneficios únicos que presentan peticiones H-1B sujetas a la cantidad máxima reglamentaria. El nuevo proceso de selección de visas H-1B prioriza la asignación de visas a extranjeros más cualificados y con mayor remuneración con el fin de proteger mejor los salarios, las condiciones laborales y las oportunidades de los trabajadores estadounidenses. Para la temporada de visas H-1B sujetas a la cantidad máxima reglamentaria del año fiscal 2027, si recibimos registros de beneficiarios únicos durante el período inicial de registro que excedan la cantidad máxima reglamentaria, realizaremos una selección ponderada entre los registros de beneficiarios únicos que se enviaron correctamente. Si no recibimos registros para suficientes de beneficiarios únicos, seleccionaremos todos registros para beneficiarios únicos que se enviaron correctamente durante el período de registro inicial”, enuncó el comunicado.

Todos los detalles los tendrá esta tarde en punto de las 6 pm, solo por Telemundo 15.

