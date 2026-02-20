America’s healthiest states

Margaret.Wiktor // Shutterstock

While poor health can strain personal finances through escalating medical bills, lost wages, and diminished earning potential, strong health often correlates with greater productivity, higher incomes, and lower overall healthcare costs. On a broader scale, healthier populations benefit from reduced societal burdens — like lower insurance premiums and fewer productivity losses — while enjoying enhanced quality of life through better energy, longevity, and community vitality.

With this in mind, SmartAsset analyzed all 50 U.S. states using 10 key health metrics, including self-reported physical and mental well-being, obesity rates, smoking prevalence, excessive drinking, air quality, sleep adequacy, and more.

Key Findings

Utah ranks the healthiest state overall, thanks in part to having the lowest smoking rate (6.9%), cleanest outdoor air, and 97.2% of adults getting some sort of regular exercise. Colorado ranks second healthiest with the lowest obesity rate (25.0%) and the highest rate of adults who exercise (83.3%).

Utah ranks the healthiest state overall, thanks in part to having the lowest smoking rate (6.9%), cleanest outdoor air, and 97.2% of adults getting some sort of regular exercise. Colorado ranks second healthiest with the lowest obesity rate (25.0%) and the highest rate of adults who exercise (83.3%). Hawaiians enjoy the most physically and mentally healthy days. When compared to the rest of the nation, Hawaiians spend the fewest days feeling physically or mentally unwell, at 10.2% and 13.2%, respectively. Overall, Hawai‘i claims the title of third healthiest state.

When compared to the rest of the nation, Hawaiians spend the fewest days feeling physically or mentally unwell, at 10.2% and 13.2%, respectively. Overall, Hawai'i claims the title of third healthiest state. These states are the least healthy. West Virginia had the lowest health metrics, ranking worst in five out of ten categories, including poor mental health days (22.4%), smoking (22.3%), obesity (41.5%), diabetes (14.4%), and drug overdose deaths (78 per 100,000 residents). Arkansas, Louisiana, Tennessee and Ohio also ranked among the five least healthy states.

West Virginia had the lowest health metrics, ranking worst in five out of ten categories, including poor mental health days (22.4%), smoking (22.3%), obesity (41.5%), diabetes (14.4%), and drug overdose deaths (78 per 100,000 residents). Arkansas, Louisiana, Tennessee and Ohio also ranked among the five least healthy states. Montana has the most heavy drinkers. 25.6% of legal-aged adults in Montana report binge or heavy drinking. North Dakota tails that at 25.1%, followed by Iowa (24.5%), Wisconsin (23.5%), and Vermont (23.0%). On the other side of the rankings, Utah (13.7%), Alabama (15.2%), and Kentucky (15.3%) have the fewest heavy drinkers.

25.6% of legal-aged adults in Montana report binge or heavy drinking. North Dakota tails that at 25.1%, followed by Iowa (24.5%), Wisconsin (23.5%), and Vermont (23.0%). On the other side of the rankings, Utah (13.7%), Alabama (15.2%), and Kentucky (15.3%) have the fewest heavy drinkers. More than 40% of adults are obese in four states. West Virginia has the highest adult obesity rate at 41.5%. Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Mississippi also clock in with 40% obesity rates. Meanwhile, Colorado’s obesity rate is lowest nationwide at 25.0%.

America’s Healthiest States

States are ranked across 10 health metrics.

Utah

Physically unhealthy days: 13.08%

Mentally unhealthy days: 17.29%

Adults who smoke: 6.9%

Adult obesity rate: 31.8%

Percent of adults getting exercise: 82.9%

Percent of adults who drink heavily: 13.7%

Air pollution density metric: 5.9

Diabetes rate in adults: 8.9%

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 19.17

Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 65.7%

Colorado

Physically unhealthy days: 12.43%

Mentally unhealthy days: 17.51%

Adults who smoke: 10.9%

Adult obesity rate: 25.0%

Percent of adults getting exercise: 83.3%

Percent of adults who drink heavily: 21.6%

Air pollution density metric: 5.65

Diabetes rate in adults: 7.5%

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 29.73

Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 69.4%

Hawai‘i

Physically unhealthy days: 10.16%

Mentally unhealthy days: 13.20%

Adults who smoke: 10.5%

Adult obesity rate: 27.0%

Percent of adults getting exercise: 79.4%

Percent of adults who drink heavily: 21.7%

Air pollution density metric: 3.7

Diabetes rate in adults: 10.3%

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 19.28

Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 54.1%

South Dakota

Physically unhealthy days: 10.34%

Mentally unhealthy days: 13.44%

Adults who smoke: 14.6%

Adult obesity rate: 37.2%

Percent of adults getting exercise: 77.7%

Percent of adults who drink heavily: 22.4%

Air pollution density metric: 5.4

Diabetes rate in adults: 8.0%

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 10.49

Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 67.1%

Vermont

Physically unhealthy days: 12.39%

Mentally unhealthy days: 18.48%

Adults who smoke: 13.7%

Adult obesity rate: 26.9%

Percent of adults getting exercise: 81.5%

Percent of adults who drink heavily: 23.0%

Air pollution density metric: 5.8

Diabetes rate in adults: 7.0%

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 37.47

Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 70.0%

Massachusetts

Physically unhealthy days: 11.89%

Mentally unhealthy days: 16.38%

Adults who smoke: 10.7%

Adult obesity rate: 27.1%

Percent of adults getting exercise: 79.4%

Percent of adults who drink heavily: 20.4%

Air pollution density metric: 6.75

Diabetes rate in adults: 9.2%

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 36.09

Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 66.8%

Minnesota

Physically unhealthy days: 11.27%

Mentally unhealthy days: 16.60%

Adults who smoke: 13.4%

Adult obesity rate: 33.6%

Percent of adults getting exercise: 80.1%

Percent of adults who drink heavily: 22.6%

Air pollution density metric: 6

Diabetes rate in adults: 9.0%

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 22.19

Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 69.7%

Wyoming

Physically unhealthy days: 11.54%

Mentally unhealthy days: 15.89%

Adults who smoke: 15.9%

Adult obesity rate: 34.6%

Percent of adults getting exercise: 78.3%

Percent of adults who drink heavily: 21.6%

Air pollution density metric: 4.75

Diabetes rate in adults: 8.0%

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 19.17

Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 66.6%

Nebraska

Physically unhealthy days: 11.19%

Mentally unhealthy days: 14.21%

Adults who smoke: 13.6%

Adult obesity rate: 35.6%

Percent of adults getting exercise: 75.9%

Percent of adults who drink heavily: 21.9%

Air pollution density metric: 6

Diabetes rate in adults: 9.7%

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 11.13

Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 68.5%

New Hampshire

Physically unhealthy days: 12.84%

Mentally unhealthy days: 19.08%

Adults who smoke: 11.5%

Adult obesity rate: 30.0%

Percent of adults getting exercise: 81.0%

Percent of adults who drink heavily: 20.9%

Air pollution density metric: 5.45

Diabetes rate in adults: 8.1%

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 31.80

Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 66.2%

Washington

Physically unhealthy days: 13.13%

Mentally unhealthy days: 17.86%

Adults who smoke: 10.1%

Adult obesity rate: 31.6%

Percent of adults getting exercise: 82.9%

Percent of adults who drink heavily: 18.2%

Air pollution density metric: 10.3

Diabetes rate in adults: 8.8%

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 28.95

Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 67.2%

Idaho

Physically unhealthy days: 14.16%

Mentally unhealthy days: 16.40%

Adults who smoke: 12.4%

Adult obesity rate: 33.6%

Percent of adults getting exercise: 79.0%

Percent of adults who drink heavily: 17.8%

Air pollution density metric: 7.2

Diabetes rate in adults: 8.8%

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 18.11

Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 66.8%

New Jersey

Physically unhealthy days: 11.86%

Mentally unhealthy days: 15.06%

Adults who smoke: 10.7%

Adult obesity rate: 29.0%

Percent of adults getting exercise: 77.2%

Percent of adults who drink heavily: 18.4%

Air pollution density metric: 8.1

Diabetes rate in adults: 9.5%

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 32.40

Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 62.1%

Maryland

Physically unhealthy days: 11.40%

Mentally unhealthy days: 16.15%

Adults who smoke: 9.8%

Adult obesity rate: 33.5%

Percent of adults getting exercise: 79.5%

Percent of adults who drink heavily: 15.8%

Air pollution density metric: 6.3

Diabetes rate in adults: 10.5%

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 43.95

Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 61.3%

Montana

Physically unhealthy days: 13.58%

Mentally unhealthy days: 18.40%

Adults who smoke: 16.0%

Adult obesity rate: 30.8%

Percent of adults getting exercise: 81.5%

Percent of adults who drink heavily: 25.6%

Air pollution density metric: 5.6

Diabetes rate in adults: 7.1%

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 17.20

Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 67.1%

Alaska

Physically unhealthy days: 12.98%

Mentally unhealthy days: 15.69%

Adults who smoke: 16.2%

Adult obesity rate: 32.3%

Percent of adults getting exercise: 78.7%

Percent of adults who drink heavily: 19.7%

Air pollution density metric: 5.3

Diabetes rate in adults: 8.3%

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 30.67

Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 62.4%

Connecticut

Physically unhealthy days: 12.51%

Mentally unhealthy days: 16.31%

Adults who smoke: 10.3%

Adult obesity rate: 30.7%

Percent of adults getting exercise: 77.5%

Percent of adults who drink heavily: 19.1%

Air pollution density metric: 7.8

Diabetes rate in adults: 9.1%

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 40.83

Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 63.6%

North Dakota

Physically unhealthy days: 11.48%

Mentally unhealthy days: 14.97%

Adults who smoke: 15.8%

Adult obesity rate: 36.2%

Percent of adults getting exercise: 76.4%

Percent of adults who drink heavily: 25.1%

Air pollution density metric: 5.5

Diabetes rate in adults: 8.9%

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 16.64

Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 66.0%

California

Physically unhealthy days: 13.15%

Mentally unhealthy days: 15.76%

Adults who smoke: 9.9%

Adult obesity rate: 28.3%

Percent of adults getting exercise: 78.4%

Percent of adults who drink heavily: 19.9%

Air pollution density metric: 12.6

Diabetes rate in adults: 10.6%

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 26.15

Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 64.8%

New York

Physically unhealthy days: 12.95%

Mentally unhealthy days: 16.32%

Adults who smoke: 11.5%

Adult obesity rate: 30.3%

Percent of adults getting exercise: 74.9%

Percent of adults who drink heavily: 19.7%

Air pollution density metric: 6.9

Diabetes rate in adults: 9.9%

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 29.17

Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 61.2%

Maine

Physically unhealthy days: 12.80%

Mentally unhealthy days: 18.77%

Adults who smoke: 16.0%

Adult obesity rate: 33.4%

Percent of adults getting exercise: 79.3%

Percent of adults who drink heavily: 20.0%

Air pollution density metric: 5.25

Diabetes rate in adults: 9.0%

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 44.16

Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 66.6%

Florida

Physically unhealthy days: 12.42%

Mentally unhealthy days: 16.84%

Adults who smoke: 12.0%

Adult obesity rate: 31.7%

Percent of adults getting exercise: 76.5%

Percent of adults who drink heavily: 18.3%

Air pollution density metric: 7.9

Diabetes rate in adults: 9.6%

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 34.38

Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 61.2%

Illinois

Physically unhealthy days: 12.70%

Mentally unhealthy days: 15.14%

Adults who smoke: 12.8%

Adult obesity rate: 33.0%

Percent of adults getting exercise: 77.9%

Percent of adults who drink heavily: 19.3%

Air pollution density metric: 8.65

Diabetes rate in adults: 10.7%

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 29.49

Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 63.3%

Rhode Island

Physically unhealthy days: 13.52%

Mentally unhealthy days: 16.88%

Adults who smoke: 12.3%

Adult obesity rate: 30.9%

Percent of adults getting exercise: 76.6%

Percent of adults who drink heavily: 20.3%

Air pollution density metric: 6

Diabetes rate in adults: 10.0%

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 39.30

Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 63.8%

Oregon

Physically unhealthy days: 13.16%

Mentally unhealthy days: 19.12%

Adults who smoke: 12.8%

Adult obesity rate: 31.1%

Percent of adults getting exercise: 81.5%

Percent of adults who drink heavily: 21.5%

Air pollution density metric: 12.05

Diabetes rate in adults: 9.0%

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 26.22

Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 68.2%

Virginia

Physically unhealthy days: 12.66%

Mentally unhealthy days: 17.78%

Adults who smoke: 12.3%

Adult obesity rate: 35.4%

Percent of adults getting exercise: 79.8%

Percent of adults who drink heavily: 19.6%

Air pollution density metric: 6.7

Diabetes rate in adults: 11.3%

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 28.41

Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 63.1%

Kansas

Physically unhealthy days: 12.47%

Mentally unhealthy days: 17.33%

Adults who smoke: 15.1%

Adult obesity rate: 36.5%

Percent of adults getting exercise: 77.4%

Percent of adults who drink heavily: 19.5%

Air pollution density metric: 7.3

Diabetes rate in adults: 10.1%

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 21.90

Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 63.3%

North Carolina

Physically unhealthy days: 13.58%

Mentally unhealthy days: 16.17%

Adults who smoke: 14.9%

Adult obesity rate: 34.2%

Percent of adults getting exercise: 77.3%

Percent of adults who drink heavily: 19.6%

Air pollution density metric: 6.7

Diabetes rate in adults: 10.6%

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 35.91

Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 65.0%

New Mexico

Physically unhealthy days: 14.15%

Mentally unhealthy days: 16.58%

Adults who smoke: 15.5%

Adult obesity rate: 33.4%

Percent of adults getting exercise: 76.1%

Percent of adults who drink heavily: 18.5%

Air pollution density metric: 5.4

Diabetes rate in adults: 11.1%

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 45.14

Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 65.9%

Iowa

Physically unhealthy days: 11.64%

Mentally unhealthy days: 15.50%

Adults who smoke: 15.5%

Adult obesity rate: 37.8%

Percent of adults getting exercise: 75.1%

Percent of adults who drink heavily: 24.5%

Air pollution density metric: 7.4

Diabetes rate in adults: 10.2%

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 14.40

Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 65.8%

Arizona

Physically unhealthy days: 13.53%

Mentally unhealthy days: 17.99%

Adults who smoke: 13.1%

Adult obesity rate: 33.5%

Percent of adults getting exercise: 77.4%

Percent of adults who drink heavily: 20.0%

Air pollution density metric: 6

Diabetes rate in adults: 11.3%

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 36.02

Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 63.9%

Pennsylvania

Physically unhealthy days: 12.90%

Mentally unhealthy days: 17.05%

Adults who smoke: 15.6%

Adult obesity rate: 32.9%

Percent of adults getting exercise: 79.2%

Percent of adults who drink heavily: 19.8%

Air pollution density metric: 7.8

Diabetes rate in adults: 10.0%

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 40.77

Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 61.9%

Michigan

Physically unhealthy days: 13.19%

Mentally unhealthy days: 18.59%

Adults who smoke: 16.0%

Adult obesity rate: 34.6%

Percent of adults getting exercise: 77.2%

Percent of adults who drink heavily: 20.1%

Air pollution density metric: 6.7

Diabetes rate in adults: 9.9%

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 29.43

Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 63.6%

Georgia

Physically unhealthy days: 13.49%

Mentally unhealthy days: 17.27%

Adults who smoke: 12.8%

Adult obesity rate: 37.4%

Percent of adults getting exercise: 76.8%

Percent of adults who drink heavily: 16.5%

Air pollution density metric: 8.8

Diabetes rate in adults: 10.9%

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 21.91

Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 61.2%

Wisconsin

Physically unhealthy days: 13.07%

Mentally unhealthy days: 18.02%

Adults who smoke: 15.0%

Adult obesity rate: 38.1%

Percent of adults getting exercise: 78.7%

Percent of adults who drink heavily: 23.5%

Air pollution density metric: 7.65

Diabetes rate in adults: 8.8%

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 28.93

Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 66.1%

Delaware

Physically unhealthy days: 12.31%

Mentally unhealthy days: 16.11%

Adults who smoke: 13.8%

Adult obesity rate: 38.0%

Percent of adults getting exercise: 77.3%

Percent of adults who drink heavily: 17.0%

Air pollution density metric: 7.3

Diabetes rate in adults: 11.7%

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 50.06

Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 62.7%

Texas

Physically unhealthy days: 12.82%

Mentally unhealthy days: 17.10%

Adults who smoke: 12.0%

Adult obesity rate: 35.7%

Percent of adults getting exercise: 74.7%

Percent of adults who drink heavily: 18.8%

Air pollution density metric: 8.1

Diabetes rate in adults: 13.3%

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 16.47

Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 62.9%

Nevada

Physically unhealthy days: 14.90%

Mentally unhealthy days: 16.25%

Adults who smoke: 14.9%

Adult obesity rate: 33.9%

Percent of adults getting exercise: 74.3%

Percent of adults who drink heavily: 19.9%

Air pollution density metric: 8.15

Diabetes rate in adults: 8.8%

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 29.43

Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 60.7%

South Carolina

Physically unhealthy days: 12.55%

Mentally unhealthy days: 17.42%

Adults who smoke: 16.2%

Adult obesity rate: 35.5%

Percent of adults getting exercise: 75.0%

Percent of adults who drink heavily: 19.9%

Air pollution density metric: 7.8

Diabetes rate in adults: 10.9%

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 39.23

Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 63.4%

Missouri

Physically unhealthy days: 14.11%

Mentally unhealthy days: 18.35%

Adults who smoke: 17.8%

Adult obesity rate: 36.7%

Percent of adults getting exercise: 75.8%

Percent of adults who drink heavily: 21.9%

Air pollution density metric: 7.5

Diabetes rate in adults: 10.1%

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 33.64

Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 62.3%

Indiana

Physically unhealthy days: 14.02%

Mentally unhealthy days: 18.24%

Adults who smoke: 16.9%

Adult obesity rate: 38.4%

Percent of adults getting exercise: 73.4%

Percent of adults who drink heavily: 17.2%

Air pollution density metric: 8.55

Diabetes rate in adults: 11.2%

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 38.32

Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 61.4%

Oklahoma

Physically unhealthy days: 14.34%

Mentally unhealthy days: 19.03%

Adults who smoke: 16.0%

Adult obesity rate: 40.6%

Percent of adults getting exercise: 71.4%

Percent of adults who drink heavily: 15.4%

Air pollution density metric: 8.9

Diabetes rate in adults: 12.1%

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 24.34

Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 63.8%

Kentucky

Physically unhealthy days: 14.92%

Mentally unhealthy days: 16.65%

Adults who smoke: 17.6%

Adult obesity rate: 38.1%

Percent of adults getting exercise: 74.9%

Percent of adults who drink heavily: 15.3%

Air pollution density metric: 8

Diabetes rate in adults: 12.9%

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 49.89

Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 60.4%

Alabama

Physically unhealthy days: 13.58%

Mentally unhealthy days: 19.22%

Adults who smoke: 16.2%

Adult obesity rate: 38.4%

Percent of adults getting exercise: 72.2%

Percent of adults who drink heavily: 15.2%

Air pollution density metric: 8.6

Diabetes rate in adults: 13.5%

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 26.13

Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 58.6%

Mississippi

Physically unhealthy days: 13.52%

Mentally unhealthy days: 16.91%

Adults who smoke: 18.1%

Adult obesity rate: 40.1%

Percent of adults getting exercise: 69.1%

Percent of adults who drink heavily: 16.1%

Air pollution density metric: 8.7

Diabetes rate in adults: 13.8%

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 24.06

Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 61.4%

Ohio

Physically unhealthy days: 14.21%

Mentally unhealthy days: 20.20%

Adults who smoke: 17.7%

Adult obesity rate: 38.4%

Percent of adults getting exercise: 76.0%

Percent of adults who drink heavily: 21.2%

Air pollution density metric: 7.85

Diabetes rate in adults: 11.3%

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 44.69

Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 60.1%

Tennessee

Physically unhealthy days: 15.80%

Mentally unhealthy days: 20.98%

Adults who smoke: 19.2%

Adult obesity rate: 39.1%

Percent of adults getting exercise: 73.5%

Percent of adults who drink heavily: 18.1%

Air pollution density metric: 7

Diabetes rate in adults: 13.0%

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 51.03

Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 60.2%

Louisiana

Physically unhealthy days: 15.20%

Mentally unhealthy days: 21.28%

Adults who smoke: 17.1%

Adult obesity rate: 40.3%

Percent of adults getting exercise: 72.5%

Percent of adults who drink heavily: 19.6%

Air pollution density metric: 8.3

Diabetes rate in adults: 13.2%

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 48.59

Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 59.5%

Arkansas

Physically unhealthy days: 17.29%

Mentally unhealthy days: 21.38%

Adults who smoke: 19.9%

Adult obesity rate: 37.9%

Percent of adults getting exercise: 69.8%

Percent of adults who drink heavily: 19.0%

Air pollution density metric: 8.3

Diabetes rate in adults: 14.0%

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 19.78

Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 60.1%

West Virginia

Physically unhealthy days: 17.22%

Mentally unhealthy days: 22.43%

Adults who smoke: 22.3%

Adult obesity rate: 41.5%

Percent of adults getting exercise: 72.1%

Percent of adults who drink heavily: 16.5%

Air pollution density metric: 6.7

Diabetes rate in adults: 14.4%

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 77.97

Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 57.4%

Data and Methodology

Data is for 2025 and comes from County Health Rankings & Roadmaps. Data is age-adjusted and self-reported for adults, and include:

Physically healthy days

Mentally healthy days

Rate of current smokers

Percentage of the adult population that reports a body mass index (BMI) greater than or equal to 30 kg/m2.

Percentage participating in physical activity during leisure time

Rate of binge or heavy drinking

Average daily density of fine particulate matter in micrograms per cubic meter (PM2.5).

Percentage of adults aged 20 and above with diagnosed diabetes

Number of drug poisoning deaths per 100,000 population

Percent sleeping at least 7 hours per night

