Quiet weather ahead, Monday Jan 26th forecast

Aside from the early patchy fog, our latest moderate offshore flow provided for another dry and mostly mild day. Mid and upper level clouds continue to stream across the region, but rain chances are pretty much nonexistent at this time. Look for more foothill and mountain northerly winds through the overnight and in to very early Monday. All watches and wind advisories have expired in Ventura as any wind that develops overnight should stay in the light to moderate range. Lows will dip in the 50's and 40's with a few of the coolest areas seeing a few 30's. For Monday, expect another quiet weather day with partly cloudy skies and afternoon highs in the low to mid 60's for most areas.

Looking ahead, the new work week will start off and stay mostly quiet with more mild weather. A storm system will barrel in to the Pacific Northwest with the tail end dropping far enough south to maybe bring some brief light rain the Central Coast by late Tuesday. Our forecast computer sees the rain not really holding together south of the Bay Area, but a slight chance will stay in play for now. High pressure then builds over the region and we expect to see mostly clear skies and slight warming as we head in to next weekend. However, the ever active Pacific storm track will continue to be busy with systems pushing onshore well to our north. We still don't see any significant rain chances as we approach February, but mid and high level clouds will likely drift over us. If something does develop or slide farther south expected, we will let you know, For now, enjoy the dry and mild weather as roll through the last week of January.

Click here to download our First Alert Weather App.