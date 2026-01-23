$220 million expansion project coming to Sierra Vista hospital in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) - Adventist Health recently announced Sierra Vista hospital in San Luis Obispo will soon undergo a $220 million expansion project.

The non-profit organization, which acquired Sierra Vista hospital, along with Twin Cities hospital in Templeton in 2024, described the upcoming project as one of the most significant healthcare investments ever made in San Luis Obispo County.

Now known officially Adventist Health Sierra Vista, the well-known hospital has been in operation since first opening its doors to the community on On Dec. 7, 1959.

In the future, the expansion project will dramatically upgrade the 66-year-old facility with a number of planned improvements, including a new emergency department and trauma center, new operating and procedure rooms to support expanded services, new labor and delivery and postpartum units, new intensive care unit, remodeled inpatient rooms designed to enhance comfort, healing and the overall patient experience.

"This investment reflects our long-term commitment to the Central Coast,” Ryan Ashlock, President of Adventist Health Central Coast Network said in a statement. "From the beginning, we recognized that this community expects more from its healthcare providers — and that earning trust matters. This project ensures families can access the care they need in facilities that reflect the level of care already being delivered here."

According to Adventist Health, project planning is already underway, with a targeted groundbreaking and the start of construction anticipated in 2028.



