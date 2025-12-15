Ventura Foul Weather Shelter Opens Doors as Cold Weather Moves In

VENTURA, Calif. — As colder temperatures settle into the region, the Ventura Foul Weather Service is stepping in to provide critical support for people experiencing homelessness. The program is offering overnight shelter and warm meals to help individuals stay safe during potentially dangerous weather conditions.

The foul weather shelter opens when temperatures drop and conditions become unsafe, creating a temporary but vital refuge for those with nowhere else to go. Inside, guests are given a warm place to sleep, a hot meal, and access to basic services aimed at meeting immediate needs.

Organizers say the service plays a key role in protecting the community’s most vulnerable residents during winter storms and cold snaps. By opening its doors during severe weather, the program helps reduce the risk of cold-related illnesses and injuries among people living outdoors.

Community partners and volunteers support the effort, ensuring the shelter can operate during periods of high demand. Officials encourage anyone in need of shelter to seek out the service when foul weather is forecast.