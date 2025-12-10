PG&E announces drone-based safety inspections of remote power lines ahead of winter storms

CENTRAL COAST REGION, Calif. (KEYT) – Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is deploying drones to identify maintenance needs and encroaching vegetation along power lines over the next few weeks.

The drone-based observations in hard-to-reach areas are intended to help the utility company prepare for winter storms PG&E shared in a press release Wednesday.

The inspections will use several drones during daylight hours to conduct aerial photography for about 10 to 45 minutes for each location.

Once problematic equipment is identified, inspectors will issue a work tag for local teams to respond to and the work is not expected to impact power supply to any customers stated the utility giant.

Drone flights are expected to be conducted over the next three weeks in Monterey, Santa Cruz, Santa Clara, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Barbara counties.

In San Luis Obispo County, PG&E will focus their drone flights in the Nipomo area and for Santa Barbara County, drones will be conducting their flights near Lompoc, West Santa Maria, and Orcutt.

If you have any questions, you can call 1-877-295-4949 for more information.