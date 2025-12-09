Grover Beach Residents Concerned About Overdevelopment

GROVER BEACH, Calif. (KEYT) - Last week, the Grover Beach Planning Commission approved a proposal for a new development in the city’e west end.

At Monday night’s City Council meeting, local residents made their voices heard in opposition to it.

Citing some of the developments recently completed, locals say additional community parking was unaccounted for and traffic problems are increasing as a result.

Long-time residents are concerned a proposed development at Front Street will cut into the skyline, continue to increase traffic issues, and take away Grover Beach’s small-town feel.

Some residents are also concerned about how these developments intend to bring more wealth into Grover Beach, and how it can be sustained in years to come.

