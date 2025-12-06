WATCH: The 2025 Santa Maria Parade of Lights

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – Presented by the Rotary Clubs of Santa Maria and Nipomo, the annual Parade of Lights will make its way down Broadway at 5:20pm sharp!

You'll recognize some familiar faces from your News Channel – Scott Hennessee, Andie Lopez Bornet, Dave Alley, and Evan Vega will be LIVE from Santa Maria Saturday evening.

Broadway, from Enos to Main Street, will be closed by the Santa Maria Police Department for the annual Christmas Parade of Lights. Broadway will be closed to traffic at 4:00 p.m.



Stowell, from Broadway to Depot, will close at 3:00 p.m. as that is the street where the parade entrants will be gathering for the parade.



