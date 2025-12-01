Groundbreaking For Guadalupe Theater’s “Royal Makeover”

GUADALUPE, Calif. (KEYT) – The long anticipated restoration project at Guadalupe’s Royal Theater broke ground today.

The theater has been closed and unused since 1989 – and in 2022, it was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

Originally built and opened in 1940 by Japanese American Arthur Fukuda, it gained initial popularity with locals and soldiers from Camp Cooke — which is now Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Fukuda was forced to sell the theater before he was sent to an internment camp during World War II.

The City of Guadalupe has owned the property since 2000 and several attempts at reopening or revitalizing the theater have been unsuccessful.

A capital campaign effort funded by the federal Economic Development Administration, the California Art Commission and the City of Guadalupe broke ground Monday afternoon.

PreCon Industries of Santa Maria will give the theater a “Royal” makeover, courtesy of Andrew Goodwin Designs of San Luis Obispo.

Construction will go into high gear next month and is expected to be completed in March.

