Fatal Crash Shuts Down Northbound 101 at Castillo Street in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - A fatal traffic collision on northbound U.S. Route 101 at the on-ramp for Castillo Street in Santa Barbara occurred early Saturday morning, according to incident logs from the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

The incident, identified in CHP records, was logged at approximately 6:41 a.m., with closure of all northbound lanes reported prior to 10:30 a.m.

According to the dispatch information, the crash involved a white van and a white sedan. The sedan reportedly left the roadway, overturned, and came to rest off the right shoulder in bushes. Debris was reported in the travel lanes. Traffic was diverted at the Bath Street off-ramp during the closure while responders conducted investigations and lane clearance. Details in the log show that by 10:29 a.m. all lanes had been reopened.

At this time, further specifics—including the number of fatalities, identities of the involved parties, and factors contributing to the crash—have not been released publicly. The CHP’s official incident page lists the collision as a fatality at the referenced location and time.

Commute delays were significant for travelers heading north on US 101 at Castillo Street. Drivers were advised to use alternative routes or allow for extra time during the morning closure period. The CHP asks anyone with information regarding the crash to contact their regional traffic division.

We will update this story when more information becomes available, including statements from the CHP or other law-enforcement agencies regarding cause, victim information, or charges resulting from the incident.