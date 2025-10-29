Grover Beach Accepting Applications For Seats On Citizen Oversight Committees

GROVER BEACH, Calif. (KEYT) - The City Of Grover Beach is announcing open seats for two Citizen Oversight Committees created by a resolution that was adopted by the City Council last month.

“The council passed a resolution in September and that reformed the single committee we previously had of five members into two separate committees,” says Kristin Eriksson, Grover Beach’s Assistant City Manager.

Applications are open now to fill five seats on the Committee for Transaction & Use Tax Measures, and three seats on the Committee for Revenue Measure K-14.

“That is specifically related to the residential street work that we do in the city,” says Eriksson. “And those funds can only be used for that purpose.”

The Transaction & Use Tax Committee is designed to make sure tax-generated funds are spent transparently and on appropriate projects.

Revenue Measure K-14 was the street improvement bond from 2014 authorizing $48 million to be issued over 25 years for both residential and major street rehabilitation projects.

“We've been doing a committee in this form for many years now,” says Eriksson. “It's just now we have two separate committees. Really, It's similar information to what was shared with the consolidated committee before just split into two separate reports.”

Applications are available on the City Of Grover Beach’s website.

The deadline to apply is November 21st by 5pm.

Applicants need to be available December 8th at 6 pm for public interviews conducted at city council.

