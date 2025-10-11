Skip to Content
News

Santa Maria’s “Cops And Cars” Raises Funds For Community Outreach

Santa Maria’s “Cops And Cars” Raises Funds For Community Outreach
Jarrod Zinn
Santa Maria’s “Cops And Cars” Raises Funds For Community Outreach
By
today at 2:54 pm
Published 5:02 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - In partnership with the 805 Car Club, the Santa Maria Police Department held the 2nd annual Cops And Cars event Saturday at the department’s Betteravia complex.

“Just having a wonderful day out here,” says Grover Beach resident and spectator Bob Hamblin. “Weather is beautiful. A lot of nice cars and some happy people.”

Food trucks, bounce houses, vendor booths, a live band, and of course, numerous classic cars adorned the lot as an impressive turnout of spectators flowed through.

“It just started stand and it starts at ten,” says co-owner of Extreme Electronics Roger Galvan. “So we're expected to have to 300 cars and many, many people. It's a great event for the community brought to you by the San Marino Police Department.“

Local businesses and non-profits joined in the fun with some of their own display booths, including the promised free lithium-ion battery bucket giveaway from the City of Santa Maria’s Utilities Department.

“We did this system here on this beautiful 1960s police car,” says Galvan. “We did a retro radio front speakers, a six and a half Sony E.S., back six-by-nine Sony E.S. And we did a whole trunk build with 2 12-inch subs, four channel amp, and also a one channel mono block.”

While admission is free for spectators, proceeds from the vehicle entry fees fund the Santa Maria Police Department’s various community outreach efforts.

“It's a family event,” says Hamblin. “So you can bring the kids looks like, and there's a lot to see. Something for everybody.”

Drawing visitors from beyond Santa Maria’s boundaries, this community gathering’s popularity is increasing, and spectators say they hope this will become a long-standing Central Coast tradition.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On OurMobile Apps. Keep Up With The Latest Articles by Signing Up for theNews Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jarrod Zinn

Jarrod is a North County Reporter for News Channel 3-12. For more about Jarrod, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content