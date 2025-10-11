Santa Maria’s “Cops And Cars” Raises Funds For Community Outreach

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - In partnership with the 805 Car Club, the Santa Maria Police Department held the 2nd annual Cops And Cars event Saturday at the department’s Betteravia complex.

“Just having a wonderful day out here,” says Grover Beach resident and spectator Bob Hamblin. “Weather is beautiful. A lot of nice cars and some happy people.”

Food trucks, bounce houses, vendor booths, a live band, and of course, numerous classic cars adorned the lot as an impressive turnout of spectators flowed through.

“It just started stand and it starts at ten,” says co-owner of Extreme Electronics Roger Galvan. “So we're expected to have to 300 cars and many, many people. It's a great event for the community brought to you by the San Marino Police Department.“

Local businesses and non-profits joined in the fun with some of their own display booths, including the promised free lithium-ion battery bucket giveaway from the City of Santa Maria’s Utilities Department.

“We did this system here on this beautiful 1960s police car,” says Galvan. “We did a retro radio front speakers, a six and a half Sony E.S., back six-by-nine Sony E.S. And we did a whole trunk build with 2 12-inch subs, four channel amp, and also a one channel mono block.”

While admission is free for spectators, proceeds from the vehicle entry fees fund the Santa Maria Police Department’s various community outreach efforts.

“It's a family event,” says Hamblin. “So you can bring the kids looks like, and there's a lot to see. Something for everybody.”

Drawing visitors from beyond Santa Maria’s boundaries, this community gathering’s popularity is increasing, and spectators say they hope this will become a long-standing Central Coast tradition.

