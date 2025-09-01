Central Coast Beaches Crowded For Labor Day 2025

PISMO BEACH, Calif. - The Labor Day weekend certainly heated things up, and the Central Coast has been welcoming a surge of visitors eager to enjoy the region’s stunning coastline, beach weather, and local shops.

The parks, beaches and shops are all full.

The Central Coast, spanning both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, has been a magnet this holiday weekend.

With a mild summer up until now, thousands have been flocking here for sun, sand, and relaxation.

Pismo Beach, one of the region’s most popular destinations, is alive with visitors enjoying the beach weather.

“Very busy, a nice influx of, of tourists from the valley, from all over,” says Curtis Gilbert, a server at Cool Cat Cafe. “Normally we get a lot of people from Europe during this time. So it's been a good mix of Europe and tourists from the valley.”

SLO county officials report a significant increase in visitors this weekend, with many towns having seen their busiest days of the season.

“That's normal for this time of year,” says Gilbert. “We always expect Labor Day to pick up.”

Local businesses are capitalizing on the influx, offering cold drinks, fresh seafood, and outdoor dining to keep guests comfortable.

“We just revamped our bar menu, so we have a lot of new cocktails,” says Gilbert. “There's a Lavender Tides and a Peachy Keen, milkshakes, and pina coladas and strawberry daiquiris.”

Despite some high surf advisories for both counties’ beaches, families are building sandcastles, surfers are riding waves, and shoppers are exploring.

“You can feel the current moving from south to north a lot more than it does other times when there's not that kind of energy in the water,” says San Luis Obispo resident Aaron Beardsley.

Safety measures are in place across the county including hydration stations and shaded rest areas at popular outdoor spots.

Authorities remind everyone to stay hydrated, wear sunscreen, and take breaks from the sun.

As the warm weather continues through the week, the Central Coast is set to remain a top destination for anyone seeking a getaway from warmer inland temperatures.

