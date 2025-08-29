Faith leaders honor the past while praying for the community that’s still rebuilding after Katrina

By Jonah Gilmore

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — Nearly two decades after Hurricane Katrina changed the course of our city’s history, faith leaders from across traditions came together under one roof.

An interfaith service was held Thursday to remember the lives lost, honor the strength of survivors and reflect on the lessons still shaping New Orleans today.

Hope, faith and unity has not only carried New Orleans through its darkest days, but also Richard Cheri who lost everything during hurricane Katrina.

“I remember just returning back to the home and seeing fish speared on the shrubs. You know, it was just so unbelievable,” said Cheri.

He along with dozens of others attended an interfaith service at St. Louis Cathedral honoring the past and praying for the community that’s still rebuilding.

“We been through a storm, our atmosphere has been disturbed. We’ve been sad, we cried, but after it was all said and done, God gave us another reason to smile,” said New Orleans Archbishop Gregory Aymond.

The service featured faith leaders from all walks of life from Jews to Catholics, Buddhist to Baptist, all spreading the same message: strength will carry us forward.

“Difficulties, challenges, and tragedies come, but God never leaves us,” said Bishop Brandon Boutin, Pastor of United Fellowship Full Gospel Baptist Church.

Even in the moments of silence, those who attended said reverence speaks louder than words..

“I thought it was really beautiful. I loved that we can pray in different languages with different words and the God of our understand is present with us,” said Laura Stephenson.

As a score comes and go, Cheri hopes the service and season serve as a reminder that out of tragedy came togetherness as New Orleans continues to rebuild with faith at the foundation.

“It’s what makes us special as a city, as a people,” said Cheri.

