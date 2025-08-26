Police use drone to arrest murder suspect

By KTBS News Staff

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — The Shreveport Police Department is highlighting it’s use of drone technology after a drone was used to locate and apprehend a murder suspect inside a home.

The department released video from a drone that was flown into a house to search for a suspect. The footage showed the drone navigating the home, a task normally performed by officers on foot.

At a city council administrative meeting tonight, Police Chief Wayne Smith said the technology helped save lives by allowing officers to avoid a potentially dangerous confrontation. Smith said a search of the home by the drone led the suspect to respond and eventually surrender without incident.

The use of the drone, according to Chief Smith, was critical in ensuring the safety of both the suspect and the officers.

