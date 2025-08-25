New Beginnings Expands Staff Amid Mental Health Surge in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - New Beginnings in Santa Barbara is overwhelmed with a counseling waitlist now stretching more than a month.

For the first time in its history, the nonprofit is hiring paid counselors in addition to its longtime volunteer team. The expansion comes as demand for affordable mental health services continues to rise across the community.

The goal is to shorten wait times and connect more patients with the care they need. A newly hired counselor said joining the team is both meaningful and urgent.

The staffing boost is backed by new funding, including a two-year $150,000 grant from the Women’s Fund, as well as support from the Alice Tweed Tuohy Foundation and the Santa Barbara Sunrise Rotary.

The grants also helped purchase new furnishings for the counseling center and medical equipment for the nonprofit’s healthcare navigator.

With more counselors and a remodeled counseling center, New Beginnings hopes fewer Santa Barbara residents will be left waiting for help.

The nonprofit expects wait times to shorten significantly as additional counselors come on board this year.