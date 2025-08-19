Man says he was attacked at AMC after complaining about rowdy teens during movie



By Paul Burton

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A Harvard Medical School student says that he was attacked at the Boston Common AMC Theater after complaining about rowdy teenagers during the movie.

“My nose is still hurting. My black eye. I lost two or three days of work. My head is still hurting,” Thiago Rentz said.

The 35-year-old postdoctoral student says he went to see a movie with a friend last Wednesday night. During the film, a group of teens was making loud noises in the theater.

“A group of eight guys and two girls they started making noise, clapping, screaming, and disturbing all the people. I asked them to be quiet. I ask them for respect, and they just ignored me,” he said.

After he asked the group to quiet down multiple times, he left to get a manager to deal with the situation, but he says AMC staff never addressed it.

Rentz says that as he was leaving the theater with his friend, the teens stopped him in the lobby.

“I couldn’t pass, and they started hitting me. The target was my face and my head. I faced the wall and protected my face and head, and they were punching me for two or three minutes,” he said.

The group fled the theater before police arrived.

More security at AMC theater

“I want accountability. I want attackers to be identified. They need to know this can’t happen. For the theater, I think they need to hire more people to work as security,” he said.

Rentz says he is completely shocked at what has happened to him and disappointed in the way AMC has handled this situation.

“I came here to do research and I was just trying to enjoy a movie. And then five guys were attacking me. Five against one. It’s not fair and the theater didn’t answer me. I don’t feel safe anymore and this is terrible,” he said.

WBZ-TV reached out to AMC for comment multiple times, but has not heard back. Boston Police are investigating the incident.

