Iconic “Poltergeist” house available for rent in Southern California

By Dean Fioresi

Click here for updates on this story

Southern California (KCAL, KCBS) — The home where the horror film “Poltergeist” took place is available for rent in Southern California, and has been completely redesigned to mimic the set from the 1982 cult classic, where visitors are advised to “Stay away from the light!”

The four-bedroom home, located on Roxbury Street in Simi Valley, gives renters the chance to relive the spooky — and potentially traumatizing — experience they felt upon watching the movie for the first time, right down to the Freeling family’s iconic television set and living room setup.

According to the booking website, the property is nearly 2,400-square-feet and also features multiple bathrooms, a large swimming pool, a fire pit and a spa.

“It’s spooky yet cozy. Cinematic magic, family-friendly fun, legendary vibes, and good memories,” the website says. “It’s perfect for families, fans, and brave travelers alike. Come for the legend. Leave with your own story.”

Despite the home’s sinister association, property owners say that ghost hunting and séances are not allowed.

“No Ouija boards, rituals, or spiritual summoning. A cleansing fee will be applied (seriously),” the website says.

Reservations start at $600 a night and can sleep up to eight people and pets for those brave enough to book a stay. One can only hope they’re not woken by rattling walls, TV static and a child shouting, “They’re here!”

Last year, the property was listed for sale for the first time in more than four decades. It sold for $1.28 million.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.