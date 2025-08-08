Waterslide cracks open on world’s largest cruise ship, injuring one passenger

By Marnie Hunter, CNN

(CNN) — An acrylic waterslide on Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas broke open on Thursday, injuring one passenger and leaving a sizable hole in the bottom of the tubular slide.

“Our team provided medical care to an adult guest when acrylic glass broke off a water slide as the guest passed through the slide,” a Royal Caribbean Group spokesperson said in a statement.

“The guest is being treated for his injuries. The water slide is closed for the remainder of the sailing pending an investigation.” The guest is in stable condition.

Video captured by bystanders after the slide cracked open shows water pouring out of a hole in a section of the colorful slide that passes over the deck.

According to Royal Caribbean’s website, Icon of the Seas has six waterslides in a waterpark called Category 6, which it says is the “largest waterpark at sea.” The park is located on decks 16 and 17 of the behemoth ship, which is currently the world’s largest cruise ship in operation.

Icon of the Seas embarked on its maiden voyage in January 2024. The ship can carry nearly 10,000 people at full capacity.

