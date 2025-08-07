Siblings shine in new ‘Superman’ movie

By Grace Rodriguez

Click here for updates on this story

RICHMOND HILL, Georgia (WJCL) — Two Richmond Hill siblings have made waves on the big screen this summer. AJ, 10, and Alayna, 13, Bernard took on roles as the Jarhanpurian kids in the latest “Superman” movie. The kids, who in their free time, enjoy playing games and spending time with their family, told WJCL 22 how they felt when they learned they landed the role.

“I was really excited,” Alayna said. “I was like, ‘Oh, my goodness, it’s Superman and not Iron Man,’ you know? And I was excited.”

“I was so glad because I’m a bigger Superman fan than Iron Man,” AJ said.

The movie was filmed under the code name “Genesis,” with the lead character’s name under the code “Ion Man,” which led the kids to believe they were in a movie under the Iron Man franchise.

Their scenes were shot in Macon in May 2024. Their mother, Magdalena Bernard, showed us a glimpse behind the scenes, describing moments where AJ and Alayna sat in the makeup chair and enjoyed the playful atmosphere on set.

“So here’s AJ getting sunscreen in the makeup chair, Alayna getting sunscreen. That was the little gators that they took out,” Magdalena said.

The family couldn’t believe when the movie trailer debuted and earned over a million likes on YouTube. The only two people speaking in the movie trailer — AJ and Superman himself.

“That’s the monumental scene in the movie that everyone talks about,” Magdalena said. “And it’s just like, wow. Like, that’s my kid.”

Set life brought memorable experiences for the two, including meeting director James Gunn and actor Nathan Fillion. Magdalena and AJ recalled a special moment when Fillion opened up a drawer backstage full of toys and handed them out to the kids on set.

“And he gave all the kids, like, these little Pez dispensers,” Magdalena said.

“And he had three. We got three,” AJ said.

AJ and Alayna regularly submit audition tapes for other productions and work out of their studio at home. However, they remain grounded and prefer to keep their Hollywood experiences low-key.

“We don’t tell our friends,” Alayna said. “We want them to be friends with us because we are normal people.”

This isn’t the first time the siblings have worked with Hollywood stars. They’ve also appeared in “Chicago PD” and collaborated with Nick Cannon and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The two are preparing to start school next week, carrying the positive energy from their time on set.

We asked them to recite their lines from the movie.

“Superman! Superman! Superman!” AJ and Alayna said.

“Now it’s my turn. Superman,” AJ said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.