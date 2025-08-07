America’s best underrated islands

Joe Yogerst, CNN

Island getaways have long captured our imagination. South Pacific landfalls with coral reefs and tropical beaches, European isles bristling with medieval castles, a remote cabin in the woods on a lake island — the choices seem almost unlimited.

But we’re not alone in our attraction to these idyllic escapes. Many of the more famous names have become expensive and overcrowded.

But it doesn’t have to be that way. These 11 magical American island destinations aren’t on every “best islands” list, and they’re better for it.

Apostle Islands (Wisconsin)

This Lake Superior archipelago is split between the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore wilderness and bucolic Madeline Island, a onetime French fur trading settlement that’s now populated by artists, waterfront cafes and outdoor adventure outfitters.

Ferries run several times daily between mainland Bayfield and Madeline Island, which visitors can explore on rental bikes and mopeds.

Bayfield is also the base for summer narrated cruises and guided kayak trips in the national lakeshore islands. Water taxis can drop day trippers at picnic spots on half a dozen wild isles. The ultimate is an off-the-grid, island-hopping kayak camping trip.

Where to stay: St. James Social

Edisto Island (South Carolina)

This laidback, low-rise Sea Islands vacation experience offers plentiful nature, historic homes and awesome dining.

Part of the vast ACE Basin wetlands region, Edisto preserves its natural side via the Botany Bay Plantation Heritage Preserve and Wildlife Management Area and Edisto Beach State Park, which harbors seven hiking/biking trails and two oceanfront campgrounds. Local wildlife ranges from alligators and bobcats to nesting sea turtles and migratory birds.

Home to celebrity chef Kardea Brown, Edisto Beach town blends antebellum architecture and fresh-off-the-boat seafood at the SeaCow, Whaley’s and half a dozen other restaurants.

Where to stay: Wyndham Ocean Ridge

San Juan Island (Washington State)

The second-largest isle in the San Juan archipelago is also the most eclectic, a haven for adventure seekers, wildlife watchers, seafood aficionados and history buffs.

Washington State Ferries arrive at Friday Harbor with its photogenic waterfront, a starting point for kayak and Zodiac adv›entures on the Salish Sea searching for orcas, bald eagles and other critters.

San Juan Island National Historical Park on the west coast preserves remnants of the 1859 Pig War that almost led to all-out conflict between the U.S. and Great Britain. The park is also the best place to spot (and photograph) the super-cute island foxes.

The island’s culinary treats include upscale Duck Soup restaurant, fresh oysters at the Westcott Bay Shellfish Co., and the mom-and-pop San Juan Island Distillery.

Where To Stay: Roche Harbor Resort

Islands of Islamorada (Florida)

Most of the motorists driving the Overseas Highway cruise right through Islamorada, a community spread over five inhabited islands, on their way to party hearty Key West. But that’s a mistake, because “Purple Island” offers a slice of the Florida Keys from bygone days before they were discovered by the masses.

Diving and snorkeling are epic, especially at offshore Indian Key, the 18th-century San Pedro shipwreck and historic Alligator Reef Lighthouse. The History of Diving Museum pays homage to underwater sports. With its warm, shallow tropical water, Islamorada Sandbar is the best place for a swim.

The spirit of Jimmy Buffett endures at joints like the Tiki Bar, Marker 88 and the Florida Keys Brewing Company. Or you can make like baseball superstar Ted Williams, who lived in Islamorada on Upper Matecumbe Key for more than four decades, and catch your own meal on a local fishing charter. You can even stay at Williams’ former estate.

Where to stay: The Islands of Islamorada

Drummond Island (Michigan)

Floating in the northwest corner of Lake Huron near Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, Drummond is the nation’s second-largest lake island. Almost entirely wooded, the island flaunts miles of remote, undeveloped lakeshore and dozens of small glacial lakes.

In addition to copious hiking paths, Drummond is renowned among off-roaders for its dedicated 4×4 and all-terrain vehicle trails. Beavers Side-by-Side rents a variety of ATVs for navigating a warren of backcountry routes.

Among the island’s other activities are biking, paddling, fishing, paintball and The Rock at Drummond Island golf course.

Where to Stay: Drummond Island Resort

Dauphin Island (Alabama)

One of the barrier islands that protect Mobile Bay, Dauphin belonged to the French and British before passing into American hands and figuring in a famous Civil War sea battle.

Living history presentations make Historic Fort Gaines the island’s leading attraction. But there’s also the Audubon Bird Sanctuary and Alabama Aquarium at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab.

Dauphin Island village at the island’s east end offers restaurants and deep-sea fishing charters as well as rental speedboats, pontoon boats and jet skis. The entire west end is a long, sandy spit with wild beaches.

Where to stay: Gulf Breeze Motel

Kodiak Island (Alaska)

Alaska’s largest island, Kodiak is well away from the cruise ship circuit that lands thousands of people at other top spots in the Last Frontier each summer.

That’s not to say the island doesn’t have denizens. The most famous is the Kodiak bear. Up to twice as large as mainland grizzlies, there are around 3,000 scattered across the island. They’re best viewed on guided floatplane trips from Kodiak town.

Kodiak’s other claims to fame are salmon fishing and relics of the island’s time as part of Russian America before the U.S. purchased Alaska in 1867. Kayak Kodiak offers guided paddle tours along the island’s untamed coastline.

Where to stay: Afognak Wilderness Lodge

Vinalhaven (Maine)

Lobsters and historic Brown’s Head Lighthouse set the tone on Maine’s largest offshore island, a place that doubles as a fishing community and artist colony with a little bit of tourism thrown in.

Reached by ferry or air taxi from Rockland, Vinalhaven was renowned in the past for its granite quarries that have morphed into popular swimming spots in modern times.

Vinalhaven Land Trust maintains 23 hiking preserves with seaside and inland forest trails. Hop aboard a lobster boat tour or explore local waters on your own with a rental canoe, kayak or paddleboard.

Where to stay: The Tidewater

St. Croix (US Virgin Islands)

St. Croix doesn’t have the same cruise ship cachet as St. Thomas or the old money vibe of St. John, but its uncrowded beaches and rainforest tracts make it the most “virgin” of the U.S. Virgin Islands.

It’s also the most Scandinavian, with sites like Christiansted National Historic Site and Fort Frederiksted left over from the days when the island was the capital of the Danish West Indies colony.

Among St. Croix’s iconic outdoor experiences are horseback riding along an empty beach, catamaran trips, and snorkeling the coral gardens of Buck Island Reef National Monument.

Where to stay: Carambola Beach Resort

Santa Cruz Island (California)

The largest and easiest to reach landfall in Channel Islands National Park offers a time trip back to the days when the southern California coast was wilderness and ranches rather than mass suburbia.

Although it’s one of the least visited national parks in the Lower 48 states, Channel Islands (and especially Santa Cruz Island) offers outdoor adventure ranging from hiking, camping and wildlife watching to scuba diving, snorkeling and sea kayaking.

Island Packers runs daily ferries from Ventura Harbor on the mainland, one-hour voyages in which there’s always a chance to spot migrating humpback whales and leaping dolphin pods. The company also offers guided kayak trips to Santa Cruz that feature snorkeling and the island’s huge sea caves.

Where to stay: Zachari Dunes on Mandalay Beach back in Oxnard on the mainland

Assateague Island (Maryland/Virginia)

This 37-mile-long ribbon of wild coast is shared by Maryland and Virginia, as well as a national seashore, national wildlife refuge and beachfront state park.

Assateague’s famed wild horses frolic along the shore and through the wetlands. Visitors flock to the island’s southern end in July to watch the famous Pony Swim roundup by “saltwater cowboys.”

Hiking, biking and beach activities are the main lures during the rest of the year. During the warmer months, Assateague Outfitters offers guided kayak tours and rents bikes, nonmotorized watercraft and even clam rakes. With an Over Sand Vehicle (OSV) permit, visitors can also drive on a long section of beach.

Where to stay: Campgrounds in the state park and national seashore

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.