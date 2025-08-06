Woman with prior theft convictions arrested at outlets for alleged retail theft, police say

By Carlos E. Castañeda

LIVERMORE, California (KPIX) — A woman was arrested at the San Francisco Premium Outlets shopping center in Livermore on Monday, suspected in a series of retail thefts, police said.

The Livermore Police Department said in social media posts that officers responded at 11 a.m. to reports of a woman suspected of theft and spotted carrying bags to a U-Haul parked at the outlets.

Officers looked inside the van and saw dozens of boxes of shoes and piles of suspected stolen clothing in plain view, police said. The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Lashay Dodds of San Francisco, had just stolen from The Children’s Place store at the mall and had multiple prior theft convictions, according to the post.

Dodds was in possession of the keys to the U-Haul, which police said was fraudulently rented using a fake Nevada ID and credit card. U-Haul had confirmed the van was stolen, and the company reported it to the Dublin Police Department, police said.

Dodds was arrested and booked into Santa Rita Jail on charges of stolen vehicle possession, petty theft, and petty theft with prior convictions

Police said the recovered merchandise included items from Nike, Adidas, Marshalls, UGG, Timberland, and Bath & Body Works.

