12-year-old pours boiling hot water on sleeping brother as part of social media challenge

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — Last week in Lancaster, a 12-year-old boy poured boiling hot water on his sleeping 9-year-old brother, causing severe burns.

Lancaster Township police say the 12-year-old boiled the water in the microwave and then poured it over his sleeping brother on July 29, because of a prank called “the Hot Water Challenge” that he had seen on social media.

The 9-year-old victim was transported to the Lehigh Burn Center for treatment, with severe burns to his neck and chest.

The incident is currently being investigated.

In a statement, police are encouraging parents to monitor their children’s online activity.

