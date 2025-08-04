Brothers offer free Kolo dance lessons to preserve Croatian tradition

By Olivia Acree

KANSAS CITY, Kansas (KSHB) — The Baric brothers in Strawberry Hill are working to preserve a centuries-old tradition in their culture.

Joe Baric and his brother are inviting the public to experience Kolo dance, a Croatian staple. They hope to engage younger generations and ensure the dance is not lost to history.

Kolo translates to “wheel” or “circle” in Croatian. It’s a traditional dance performed in celebration.

Joe Baric explained the dance has been practiced for more than 2,000 years. While the dance has many variations, it shares a common goal: to bring people together.

“It’s the national dance of Croatia,” he said. “Kolos have been done for over 2,000 years. Croatians do it. Serbians do it. Macedonians do it. … In America, we have line dancing. It’s the same kind of thing.”

Baric says the dance is for people of all ages, but he especially hopes it speaks to younger generations.

“Kids, once they realize it’s fun and engaging, they gravitate toward it,” he said. “The only way to get everybody involved is by getting out there and having fun. … The more people on the dance floor, the better.”

Free Kolo dance lessons will be held Sunday, Aug. 3, and next Sunday, Aug. 10, at 1:30 p.m. in the St. John’s Catholic Church gym in Strawberry Hill. The lessons are open to all ages and skill levels.

