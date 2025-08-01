Smithsonian removes reference to Trump’s impeachments from presidency exhibit

By Michael Williams, CNN

(CNN) — The Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History last month removed a board that referenced President Donald Trump’s two impeachments from an exhibit on the American presidency.

In a statement to CNN on Thursday, The Smithsonian Institution said the decision, which was first reported by The Washington Post, was made after a review of the museum’s “legacy content” this year.

Unmentioned in the statement was Trump’s executive order earlier this year that appeared crafted to direct the Smithsonian to soften or distort forthright discussions about certain aspects of American history, which could include the legacy of racism in the United States and parts of Trump’s own history-making but controversial first term.

The exhibit had last been updated in 2008 and included information about the impeachments of Presidents Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton, and the impeachment process against President Richard Nixon, who resigned over the Watergate scandal before he could be formally impeached.

Trump is the only president in American history to be impeached twice; in 2019 on charges alleging he unlawfully solicited Ukraine to influence the 2020 presidential election, and in 2021 for his actions related to the insurrection at the US Capitol that year. He was acquitted both times by the Senate.

In September 2021, the Smithsonian placed a board over the exhibit which read: “Case under redesign (history happens*)” and referenced Trump’s two impeachments.

“On December 18, 2019, the House impeached Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress,” the reference to Trump’s first impeachment read. “The charges focused on the president’s solicitation of foreign influence in the 2020 presidential election and his defiance of Congressional subpoenas. President Trump was acquitted in January 2020.”

“On January 13, 2021, Donald Trump became the first president to be impeached twice,” the reference to his second impeachment read. “The charge was incitement of insurrection, based on repeated ‘false statements’ challenging the 2020 election results and his January 6 speech that ‘encouraged — and foreseeably resulted in — lawless action at the Capitol. Because Trump’s term ended on January 20, his acquittal on February 13 made him the first former president tried by the Senate.”

The Smithsonian said in a statement that the board “was intended to be a short-term measure to address current events at the time, however, the label remained in place until July 2025.”

The statement added: “A large permanent gallery like The American Presidency that opened in 2000, requires significant amount of time and funding to update and renew. A future and updated exhibit will include all impeachments.”

The statement did not say when the exhibit would be updated.

Trump’s order aimed at the Smithsonian is just one example of his efforts to exert his influence on American cultural, athletic and artistic institutions and browbeat them into eliminating aspects of their work.

They include his efforts to take over the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, demand the Washington Commanders football team to revert back to their old name and stop the participation of transgender people in women’s sports.

