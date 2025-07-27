Man arrested for assault with a handgun

VENTURA, Calif. - A man was arrested Friday afternoon for assault with a deadly weapon.

At around 1:30 pm, the City of Ventura Police Department received a report of a 29-year-old man with a gun outside a residence on McFarlane Drive, east of Ventura Avenue. The caller said that the suspect had confronted another person with the firearm.

Patrol officers said they responded and identified the suspect, who is a resident of the area.

They say their investigation revealed that a neighbor had a relative visiting who parked near the suspect's home. The suspect reportedly exited his residence to confront the visitor about loud music from the vehicle.

During the encounter, they say the suspect pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the visitor. Police say he aggressively poked the victim in the chest with the weapon.

The suspect was found with a loaded firearm. He was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and booked into Ventura County Jail.

No injuries were reported during the incident.