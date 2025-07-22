Police searching for persons of interest after dozens of cars damaged

By Tori Yorgey, Greg Ng, David Collins

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WBAL) — Baltimore police are searching for several persons of interest in connection with the vandalism and/or destruction of as many as 62 cars in Federal Hill.

City police said investigators seek the identities of multiple people in connection with a rash of destruction and larceny of cars between 3:30-5:55 a.m. on July 13. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2499.

“Williams Street had a couple of cars that were hit, my neighbors on East Montgomery Street, where I used to live, had back-to-back-to-back cars, unfortunately, vandalized,” Jen Covino, chair of the Public Safety Committee of the Federal Hill Neighborhood Association, told 11 News last week.

The businesses include Papa Johns on South Hanover Street, Facci Ristorante on Light Street and Federal Hill Cleaners on South Charles Street.

Just blocks away from the Papa Johns, plywood still covers a floor-to-ceiling window that vandals broke at a restaurant. Th emanager told 11 News one of the replacement estimates was $17,000.

Alyssa Wilson, a carryout worker at Papa Johns, said the window was shattered, and that orange soda appeared to be splashed all over the floor.

“Time, money, very expensive,” Wilson said. “Windows are not cheap at all. It is very inconvenient for other people. It’s sad, because they work hard for their stuff and it’s expensive, especially nowadays. Everything is expensive.”

“Those crimes need to stop,” said Han Kim, owner of Federal Hill Cleaners, who told 11 News last week that people broke the window and door to his business.

The mayor’s office told 11 News last week that due to the continuing investigation, it is declining to comment at this time.

“I think that it’s ridiculous,” Wilson said. “The kids — they look like kids to me — should have something else better to do than just breaking buildings and windows. It’s a little sad.”

