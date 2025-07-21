Judge partially blocks Trump administration from enforcing funding ban against Planned Parenthood

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn, CNN

(CNN) — A federal judge on Monday extended an order that blocked the Trump administration from enforcing a provision of President Donald Trump’s sweeping domestic policy law to defund Planned Parenthood’s health care services.

US District Judge Indira Talwani partially granted Planned Parenthood’s request for a preliminary injunction while its lawsuit against the administration plays out. The order does not apply to all Planned Parenthood members.

The Trump administration will not be allowed to enforce the funding ban against the Planned Parenthood members who cannot provide abortions because of state abortion bans, or who received less than $800,000 in Medicaid reimbursements in 2023, Planned Parenthood said Monday.

The measure — which is part of Trump’s “big, beautiful bill,” that was signed into law July 4 — bars Medicaid users from coverage with a health care provider that also provides abortion services.

In a statement responding to the ruling, the Planned Parenthood groups said, “This isn’t over. While we’re grateful that the court recognized the harm caused by this law, we’re disappointed that not all members were granted the necessary relief today.”

“The court has not yet ruled on whether it will grant preliminary injunctive relief to other members. We remain hopeful that the court will grant this relief. There will be nothing short of a public health crisis if Planned Parenthood members are allowed to be ‘defunded,’” they added.

Talwani, a Barack Obama appointee, had previously temporarily blocked the provision’s enforcement for 14 days on July 7, after the Planned Parenthood Federation of America — along with Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts and Planned Parenthood Association of Utah — sued the administration.

While the legislation does not explicitly mention Planned Parenthood, it prohibits federal funding for providers “primarily engaged in family planning services, reproductive health, and related medical care” that also provide abortion services.”

Planned Parenthood previously warned that nearly 200 clinics nationwide — which also provide birth control, STI testing and treatment, and cancer screening — could close as a result of the bill’s ban on funds.

Talwani, in her order, said Planned Parenthood was likely to succeed on its claim that the law’s funding ban violates the health care provider’s First Amendment rights because of its support for — and provision of — abortion services.

“Instead of merely prohibiting Planned Parenthood Members that receive Medicaid funds from providing abortions, the statute prohibits them from affiliating with entities that do. Moreover, the record is devoid of evidentiary support for Defendants’ suggestion that Planned Parenthood entities share funds that are ultimately used for abortions,” the judge wrote. “Therefore, restricting funds based on affiliation with an abortion provider operates only to restrict the associational right of Members that do not provide abortion.”

The bill originally barred funds for ten years, before the Senate Parliamentarian, Elizabeth MacDonough, reduced the measure to one year.

CNN has reached out to the Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for comment.

Planned Parenthood is also battling the Trump administration in court over cuts to a federal teen pregnancy prevention program. Lawyers for five Planned Parenthood networks argued in a federal District of Columbia court this June that administration’s changes to the program, including limits on language around diversity and equity, were vague and could bar Planned Parenthood from providing longtime services.

