Second suspect arrested in ‘Peace in the Hood’ shooting in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WPBF) — On July 16, 2025, Boynton Beach police arrested Kenneth Jamal Hollis, the second suspect tied to the July 5 shooting at Sara Sims Park during the “Peace in the Hood” community event.

The arrest came after a detailed investigation led by Boynton Beach police, which relied on eyewitness testimonies, surveillance footage and key evidence outlined in the arrest affidavit.

Hollis, a 25-year-old with prior felony convictions and alleged ties to the “Cherry Hill Boyz” gang, faces charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Witness statements describing the terrifying scene said that gunfire erupted in the middle of the well-attended family-friendly gathering. Attendees, including children, ran for cover as chaos unfolded near the main area and a nearby church.

The shooting left multiple victims wounded, including one who sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, resulting in a severe compound fracture.

Hollis was identified as one of the individuals involved in the violent outburst through photo lineups and forensic evidence. Authorities believe the incident stemmed from a gang-related altercation that spiraled into violence.

This arrest marks a pivotal step in the ongoing investigation.

Law enforcement officials remain committed to bringing all individuals responsible to justice and ensuring safety in the community.

