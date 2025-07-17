Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Oakmont man facing charges, accused of threatening to use guillotine on Florida hospital CEO

By
Published 10:46 am

By Caitlyn Scott

Click here for updates on this story

    TAMPA, FL. (WTAE) — A man from Oakmont was arrested and is now facing charges for cyber harassment after officials say he threatened to use a guillotine on a Florida hospital CEO.

According to court documents obtained Wednesday, Florida officials are seeking to extradite Lawrence Brunn, 63, to face charges for harassing the CEO of Tampa General Hospital.

The CEO, who was identified by officials as “J.C.,” was said to have formerly worked as president and CEO of Florida’s Jupiter Medical Center.

Brunn worked at the hospital until 2014, when he was fired for falsely accusing the chief financial officer of embezzling hospital funds, court documents stated.

Brunn then began to harass Jupiter Medical Center, and a lawsuit was filed against him.

The courts ruled in favor of the hospital in 2020, and Brunn began threatening the CEO via mail and Brunn’s own website.

Brunn’s online posts — including text and videos — often called for beheading the CEO using a guillotine. He also sent mail to the CEO’s home, their neighbors , and Tampa General Hospital trustees.

Officials said the harassment continued over the course of two years.

If found guilty, the Trib said, Brunn faces up to five years in federal prison.

The case was also investigated by the FBI.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content