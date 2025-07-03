Political cartoonist Kevin Kallaugher talks about state of his work after being let go by Sun

By Adam Thompson, Denise Koch

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — Kevin Kallaugher, who made his often humorous, or frustrating to some, political cartoons for more than 30 years for the Baltimore Sun and Sun newspapers, was recently let go.

In the current climate, there are only a handful of political cartoonists still employed by newspapers. Kallaugher stopped by the WJZ newsroom to discuss why political cartoonists are becoming a thing of the past.

“It started with newspapers failing, and so around the country and the world, as newspapers contract, they are going to lay off people,” Kallaugher said.

Kallaugher, who was known by his artwork as Kal, drew his first political cartoon for the Baltimore Sun in 1988. After decades of newspapers using political cartoonists, the profession is becoming extinct.

He said another reason is because of the tension between the political sides.

“The other thing, which is a little more interesting, is that if I am doing a good job as a cartoonist, I am going to get a lot of attention,” Kallaugher said. “It’s partly because it is visual, satire is involved, caricature, so a lot of people will be watching it, and with the politics going on, you can bring unwelcome attention to the cartoon. it brings a lot of pressure to the newspapers to have a cartoonist who may get them in trouble.”

Award-winning political cartoonist goes online For decades, Kallaugher has been skewering controversial political issues in Washington, D.C., and Maryland. He’s won numerous prizes, including a Pulitzer.

And now, he says he is garnering a massive following around the world with his work online. His work can be see on Substack at kaltoons.substack.com.

“Online, there is more of an opportunity than ever,” he said. “My cartoons have been seen by millions of people around the globe. Political cartooning may elicit immediate reactions. You may laugh or you may get furious, but it is a clear visual way of getting a message across.”

Tricia Bishop, the managing editor of the Baltimore Sun, sent a statement to WJZ stating, “We acknowledge Kal’s work on the Sun’s pages during these many years. At this time, we have decided to allocate our freelance budget to other areas.”

