Santiago Osorio: Keeping Houston METRO Safe, Secure, and Built for the Future

July. 2, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — When Santiago Osorio walks the halls of Houston METRO’s command centers and maintenance facilities, Transit Centers and conference rooms, he brings more than three decades of transit experience and executive leadership to every decision he makes—he brings a deeply personal journey of resilience, purpose, and unwavering dedication to public service.

As Executive Vice President of Facility Maintenance, Safety, and Security at METRO, Osorio is a mission-driven leader. A former bus operator who worked his way up from entry-level to executive status, Osorio now oversees the systems that keep millions of riders moving safely across the Bayou City every year.

“Safety Is Not a Buzzword. It’s a Daily Promise.”

“In every transit decision, the rider comes first,” says Osorio. “We actively monitor our entire system to ensure customers enjoy safe, clean, and reliable service every day.”

That promise is more than talk—it’s backed by a robust network of safety officers, security inspectors, comprehensive surveillance, and rapid-response cleaning teams deployed during peak hours. Riders have noticed the difference across bus, rail, and park-and-ride routes.

“Thanks to the combined efforts of our teams, we’ve made measurable strides in strengthening safety and cleanliness across the board,” Osorio adds.

Facility Upgrades You Can’t Always See—But You Definitely Feel

While new buses and railcars often steal the spotlight, it’s the behind-the-scenes facility upgrades that help transform public transit into a premium experience. “We’re upgrading lighting, tightening access controls, and expanding security systems,” Osorio shares. “Each improvement makes our spaces more welcoming, safer, and more accessible.”

From escalator overhauls and new maintenance lifts to smarter infrastructure design and better rider visibility at stations, METRO is building for the present with an eye on the future.

A Leader Shaped by Grit—and Gratitude

Born in El Salvador and raised between South America and Los Angeles, Osorio knows firsthand the importance of dependable public transportation. “Transit was how I got to school, work, and ultimately how I discovered my calling,” he reflects. “Being a child of immigrants instilled in me a hands-on approach, a humility, and a deep drive to serve.”

That global perspective—and local commitment—fuels Osorio’s passion for inclusive infrastructure. “We’re not just building rail lines or repairing bridges. We’re creating pathways to jobs, education, and opportunity.”

Tackling Tomorrow’s Challenges, Today

Osorio is clear-eyed about what lies ahead for METRO: modernizing aging infrastructure, keeping pace with population growth, and attracting a new generation of transit professionals.

This METRONow Plan includes:

Increasing visibility of uniformed personnel

Enhancing surveillance and crime deterrence

Expanding partnerships with local law enforcement

Modernizing core infrastructure (signals, stations, elevators)

Recruiting and retaining frontline workers

Improving rider experience through better lighting and access control

“We’re laying the foundation for a stronger, safer transit network by addressing these issues now,” Osorio emphasizes.

Inspiring the Next Generation of Public Servants

From his first day behind the wheel of a METRO bus, to his current leadership seat, Osorio’s career is a masterclass in growth, grit, and community impact. “You don’t have to settle,” he says. “Every role is a chance to learn, to advance, and to give back.”

And that’s exactly the message he wants to share with Houston.

“Transit isn’t just my job—it’s been a thread through my entire life. It connects families, fuels local economies, and keeps our communities moving forward. I’m honored to help lead that mission.”

