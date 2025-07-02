Philadelphia’s largest blue-collar workers’ union goes on strike for first time in nearly 40 years

By Tom Ignudo, Alicia Roberts, Dan Snyder, Liz Crawford, Bill Seiders, Kerri Corrado, KYW Staff, Laura Fay, Nikki DeMentri

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — Philadelphia’s largest city workers’ union is on strike for the first time in nearly 40 years on Tuesday after a deal couldn’t be reached with the city.

AFSCME District Council 33, which represents thousands of city workers, including trash collectors, has walked off the job after negotiations didn’t end in a deal. The union last went on a strike in 1986.

Here’s what you need to know about the strike and how it is affecting Philadelphia.

Who does AFSCME District Council 33 represent?

District Council 33 represents about 9,000 city workers in services handled by the Sanitation Department, Water Department, Police Dispatch, Streets Department, maintenance at the airport and more. The union left negotiations with the Parker administration without a new contract in place.

“Sometimes in life, you’ve got to take a step backward to take meaningful steps forward,” DC 33 President Greg Boulware said Monday morning before the strike. “And our men and women don’t want to do it, and truth be told, can’t afford to do it, we can’t continue going down the road that we’ve been going for this many years. We have to see change.”

What does AFSCME District Council 33 want?

The union is fighting for higher pay and health care benefits. DC 33 is seeking an 8% pay increase every year for four years and health care benefits for all employees.

Parker said the city is ready and willing to get back to the negotiating table as soon as possible to end the strike. She added that nothing will deter the city from delivering services during the strike, including trash collection.

“When in the history of the city of Philadelphia has a quality agreement, a fair and fiscally responsible agreement like the one that we just put on the table, that outside of that agreement, access to opportunities for home ownership, for home repair and to assist in rent – what mayor in the history of the city of Philadelphia has ever fought hard to make sure that our municipal employees had direct access to these programs?” Parker said Tuesday.

What happens to trash pickup in Philadelphia with workers on strike?

Parker said on Monday that Philadelphia residents should refrain from placing trash and recycling cans at the curb starting Tuesday with a strike in effect. She also urged Philadelphians not to dump trash anywhere illegally.

“Obviously, this is the topic that is on everyone’s minds today. How will the city dispose of my trash if there’s a work stoppage? If there is a work stoppage, the Department of Sanitation will be operating on what we refer to as a modified capacity,” Parker said Monday. “There will be no residential trash collection or recycling effective Tuesday, July 1. We encourage residents, and we ask you to please refrain from placing any trash or recycling out for curbside collection until further notice.”

Parker said the city is arranging 63 temporary drop-off locations for Philadelphia residents to bring their trash because of the strike, and that the list would be available on the city’s website. Residents should bring their trash on their regular collection days, and more locations will open if needed, the mayor said.

“Please don’t illegally dump, only bring trash on designated collection days,” Parker said. “We are going to continue to monitor those locations. If the work stoppage continues and more capacity is needed, we will be expanding to additional locations.”

The temporary drop-off locations will be open starting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Then, they’ll be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The six Sanitation Convenience Centers will be open from 6 a.m. through 10 p.m. every day.

However, all convenience centers and temporary sites will be closed for the Fourth of July if the strike goes on that long.

The city is asking residents to bring no more than eight bags of trash at a time and not to bring any loose trash.

Recyclable materials will only be accepted at the six Sanitation Convenience Centers. The city is asking residents to hold onto recycling materials for as long as possible because the trash will be the main priority due to health and safety concerns.

Residents in Graduate Hospital were already noticing the trash on Tuesday.

“I get that city workers want better pay and conditions,” Ian Feldenzer said, “but I also understand the frustration from residents. It’s a real inconvenience.”

What else does the strike affect in Philadelphia?

The strike also affects rec center programs, 911 dispatch, airport operation workers, some Water Department staff, and other city employees, including the Department of Public Health, Department of Revenue services and License and Inspection enforcement.

Crossing guards working near 63 schools with summer programming are part of the union and are expected to walk off the job, the School District of Philadelphia said. The district is asking parents to make sure they have a plan for their children to get to and from the schools safely during the strike.

After 911 dispatchers walked off the job, Philadelphia police moved 200 officers into the 911 operations call center. Hours into the strike on Tuesday, a judge sided with the city and ordered more than 200 911 dispatchers to return to work. The city said the strike posed unacceptable threats to public safety, according to the complaint field, and that the city does not have the staff to operate the call center without trained dispatchers.

With the strike in effect, the city will keep only 25 city pools open, as DC 33 workers are responsible for pool maintenance. The Parks and Recreation website will have information about which pools are open.

The Water Department said it cross-trained employees to assist during a strike. Still, the department said customers could experience longer wait times for service and repairs, and workers will prioritize repairs by severity and available resources.

The Water Department said its customer contact line will remain open but wait times could be longer than usual. Residents can call 215-685-6300 to report emergency issues. Customers should use the self-service options online and over the phone to pay bills and get account information. On Tuesday night, a court order mandated that workers at essential Water Department facilities return to work, according to the city.

Philadelphia International Airport will remain open and operational, officials said. A spokesperson for the airport said workers who are not part of the union will cover DC 33 jobs during the strike.

According to the mayor’s office, most Department of Health services in the city will be available, but some services at health centers might be “temporarily unavailable or delayed.” Some appointments could also be moved to virtual, and other services might be referred out to another provider.

Court order for picketing

Along with court orders for 911 dispatch workers and essential Water Department staff, the city said a court order prohibits DC 33 members who are picketing from blocking access to city buildings and work sites during the strike.

Strike happens days before Wawa Welcome America July Fourth Festival

District Council 33 is going on strike days ahead of the city hosting the Wawa Welcome America July Fourth Festival on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

LL Cool J and Philadelphia native Jazmine Sullivan are the headliners of the event.

Parker said on Monday that the events will continue as planned.

