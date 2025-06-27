University of Cincinnati shutters offices as Ohio’s DEI ban takes effect

By Giacomo Luca

CINCINNATI (WLWT) — A controversial law banning diversity, equity and inclusion at colleges and universities takes effect in Ohio on Friday.

Republican lawmakers call Senate Bill 1 historic higher education reform. However, it sparked widespread protests at campuses across the state, including at the University of Cincinnati earlier this year.

Faculty at the University of Cincinnati held a “funeral” for academic freedom earlier this week in protest of the law, which they say will inhibit their ability to teach and discuss “controversial” subjects.

However, UC says it does not expect the law to have an impact on what is taught on campus.

“Aside from requiring the creation of an American civil literacy course, and so long as faculty allow students to express intellectual diversity (as that term is defined in the current version of the legislation), we do not currently anticipate that this legislation will limit what our faculty can teach,” according to a statement from UC. “In our view, the provision in this legislation that precludes taking a position on any ‘controversial belief or policy’ applies to official statements or positions by university employees on behalf of the institution.”

UC leaders say they are committed to fostering a campus where all feel welcome as the new law takes effect.

“I recognize that unwinding deeply rooted efforts around inclusion will undoubtedly challenge core feelings of belonging for many in our community,” said UC President Neville Pinto in a letter to campus. “My message to you is unequivocal: You belong here.”

Greater Cincinnati’s largest university will shutter its central equity and inclusion office, along with four identity-based offices, including the Women’s Center, the LGBTQ Center, Ethnic Programs and Services, and the African American Cultural and Resource Center, which will be renamed to The Cultural Center and will serve general programming for all students.

“We’re still here. We still have Black leaders. We still have Black students who need the community, who need the support,” said UC student Paris Robinson. “And I think, regardless, we still will rise as we always do, and we will find a way to build that community. But I think our university, where we spend our money, where we spend our time, we need them to see us and to stand up for us.”

Republican lawmakers say the new law ensures an environment for intellectual diversity.

“It ends discriminatory DEI litmus testing for faculty hiring, and it puts students and their hard earned tuition first by protecting them from the risk of a strike by the faculty,” according to SB 1 author state Sen. Jerry Cirino.

UC leaders say they continue to advocate for inclusive strategies, which they argue have been successful on their campus.

“Our students have become more diverse, with 27% of our population being students of color, an increase of 6% since 2017,” Pinto said in testimony to the Ohio Senate Workforce and Higher Education Committee. “Our growth and our increasing diversity is driven by our public mission. In fact, we believe increasing our diversity is a strategic imperative.”

A referendum effort for SB 1 faltered Thursday after organizers did not collect the needed signatures to bring the issue to the ballot this November, WCMH reports.

