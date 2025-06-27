The greasy pole contest at St. Peter’s Fiesta in Gloucester starts today. Here’s what to know.

By Neal Riley

GLOUCESTER, Massachusetts (WBZ) — The world-famous greasy pole contest starts today at St. Peter’s Fiesta in Gloucester.

Videos of contestants attempting to scamper across a slippery 45-foot telephone pole that juts out over Pavilion Beach have been viewed millions of times on social media. Almost every bid to grab a victory flag at the end of the pole ends with a hard fall into the ocean.

“It is not uncommon for these daring individuals to come away with scrapes, bruises or even broken ribs,” organizers say.

The contest starts at 4:45 p.m. Friday. Subsequent rounds take place at the same time on Saturday and Sunday. Winners are paraded around town, waving the flag they captured.

Last year’s first-round winner, Gloucester native Max Allen, said he trained his whole life for that moment.

“You just grow up wanting to get on there, let alone win,” he said.

St. Peter’s Fiesta 2025

There’s more to St. Peter’s Fiesta than the greasy pole contest. The celebration of Gloucester’s Italian-American fishing community dates back nearly 100 years to 1927.

The schedule for the weekend also features boat races, live music, children’s games and food. On Sunday, there is a traditional outdoor Mass, followed by a religious procession through the streets of Gloucester.

“Love & Grease,” a 2023 WBZ original documentary, showcased the history and characters behind the greasy pole competition.

“It’s a tradition that’s been passed on for generations,” 1985 greasy pole champion Tom Favazza said. “A lot of people, their fathers, their grandfathers, their uncles have done this … it’s embedded in their soul.”

