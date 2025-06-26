Roofer electrocuted after ladder hits power line at church

By Nick Matoney, Ava Rash

ROCHESTER, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — One person was electrocuted while working on a roof in Beaver County on Wednesday morning.

Victor Garcia, 28, of Coraopolis, died from “high voltage electrocution,” and the manner of death was ruled accidental, Coroner David Gabauer said in an email Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred at Grace Lutheran Church in the 300 block of Adams Street shortly after 8 a.m.

Rochester Police say a crew from Buccos Roofing was putting on a new roof on the church when four men were shocked.

“They were moving a tall ladder, and it was on an uneven surface, and the ladder tilted back and it struck the top line on the electrical power line,” Sgt. Dawn Shane said.

Three of the men went into cardiac arrest and were taken to the hospital. The fourth man was burned but refused treatment.

A representative from Duquesne Light said the line that was hit by the ladder at the church carried 23,000 volts of electricity.

Investigators from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration were on site.

This story is developing. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.

