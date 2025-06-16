LSU continues to dominate CWS Jell-o Shot Challenge

By Metia Carroll

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana (WDSU) — The LSU Tigers not only won the game against Arkansas on Saturday, they are also dominating the College World Series Jell-o Shot Challenge.

Rocco’s Pizza & Cantina in Omaha released their 12 p.m. jell-o shot update and LSU continues to stay in the lead with 10, 864 shots.

Back in 2023, Tiger fans set the record of 68,888, topping the previous record held by Ole Miss.

LSU fans are hoping to break their own record.

The Jell-o shot challenge helps raise money for food pantries of the schools playing in the College World Series.

The Tigers will now play UCLA Monday in the winner bracket at 6 p.m.

