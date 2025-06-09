L.A. Protests Spark Mixed Reaction Locally

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-What is happening in Los Angeles is on the minds of community activists, leaders and candidates.

Images sparking debate include a photo of man holding the flag of Mexico on top of a burning Google self-driving Waymo car taken and shown with the permission of Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Nick Ut.

Jacqui Inda, who works with the La Casa de la Raza community center and the local Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is not surprised by the protests or the aftermath.

She said she has helped a dozen families impacted by local deportations.

Inda thinks the unrest happening in Los Angeles could happen locally, too.

"Santa Barbara has been targeted for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and our deportations are larger here than they are in Oxnard or Ventura or even San Luis Obispo, so that kind of climate is only brewing in this area. and once that federal budget comes through our target area will only increase that kind activity here it is only a matter," said Inda.

Retired U.S. Navy Officer Bob Smith called the Nick Ut image "horrible."

The Republican, from Carpinteria, recently announced he is running for Congress in the 24th District.

Smith blames sanctuary cities and the California Values Act, known as SB 54 or the "Sanctuary State" law that does not allow local resources to be used to assigned Federal Immigration Enforcement.

'If we have local and state law enforcement not working with our federal official as they go it creates this issue where there is not communication and ICE agents are saying that they are not being protected and they are under attack and then if the state officials can't work with the ICE agents then you have left the President with no other choice than I have to go in and send federal back up," said Smith.

Rep. Salud Carbajal who served 8 years in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, issued a statement.

The Democrat from Santa Barbara said in part: "Deploying Marines into a major American city sets an extremely dangerous precedent."

Your News Channel will have more reaction to the response to protests in Los Angeles tonight.

