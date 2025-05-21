First day without traffic light yields near-fatal crash at Los Olivos intersection

LOS OLIVOS, Calif. - The Highway 154 corridor is used by most people for commuting between the northern and southern portions of Santa Barbara County.

There are communities, such as Los Olivos, whose streets branch directly off of the 154, and at these intersections residents must simply wait at stop signs until there is a lull in the 154's commuter traffic.

When people become impatient at these intersections, accidents are known to occur--and there are several of these intersections along the 154 corridor.

While CalTrans was constructing a round-about at another intersection, they put in place a temporary traffic signal to help mitigate impediments to their work, and the community went on record that they felt safer at the intersection and that traffic moved more efficiently with the signal.

When the Edison round-about was completed, CalTrans took down the temporary signal light at Roblar Avenue.

The very first day without that traffic signal yielded a near-fatal two-car collision, and locals spoke up to their community leaders and on social media.

CalTrans conducted a study at the Foxen Canyon Road intersection which has resulted in the construction of a round-about.

CalTrans favors round-abouts at these intersections due to the heavy amount of commuter traffic through the corridor and they don't want to create too much "friction" as they call it, for those commuters and delivery drivers.