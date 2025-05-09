Cal Poly President Armstrong Testified before Congress This Week On Campus Antisemitism

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Antisemitic behavior, any act that could be perceived as hatred toward Jews, was condemned by the Board of Directors at California Polytechnic State University in May 2021.

Since the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, incidents including verbal harassment toward students, email harassment toward faculty, and hate speech graffiti on campus buildings have escalated 388% nationally, according to the Education and Workforce Committee.

In lieu of these events, the Anti-Defamation League has given Cal Poly a "D" grade on their Campus Antisemitism Report Card.

The Trump administration is scrutinizing many college campuses across the nation, demanding Jewish students be kept safe lest their federal funding be pulled.

In his testimony before Congress on Wednesday, President Armstrong expressed how seriously he takes the matter, and that Cal Poly is committed to create a safe environment for all of its students, including Jewish students, ensuring swift and decisive action in response to any reported incidents.