A Year Reviewed and A Year Projected at Lompoc’s State of the City 2025 Luncheon

LOMPOC, Calif. - A luncheon catered by Chef Vilay from Savory & Sweet Eats was held at the Dick DeWees community center in Lompoc.

The public was invited to pre-register to attend the lunch followed by a presentation by city manager Dean Albro, recognizing accomplishments from the previous year, and a sneak peak into the next.

Other members of city staff and the Chamber of Commerce were present as well, able and willing to engage the public by answering questions and hearing from residents.

For those who missed the registration deadline, it is being recorded by TAP TV and after the event is over it will be available for viewing on the City of Lompoc's website.