Old Town Orcutt gets their Second Wind in time for Spring

ORCUTT, Calif. - Old Orcutt’s spring activities are just around the corner, and this year they’re getting more interactive with the public.

As they leave some recent challenges behind them, Old Town Orcutt is taking a deep breath as the warmer seasons begin to approach.

Orcutt stores are preparing for the annual "shop hop" on Saturday April 12th, and long-time favorite restaurant Cups & Crumbs has announced its grand re-opening.

“It was something that our community was missing desperately. So we are excited and amped up for their grand reopening, which will be next week,” says Brittney Vanderlei, president of Old Orcutt Merchants Association.

In anticipation of those events and more, naughty oak brewing company has unveiled its latest mural with an interactive contest starting Tuesday, running until the 15th.

“My mom is our basically, like, our resident artist for the brewery. She does all of our signage and our paintings that we've done inside, so she had an idea to just go giant with our squirrel mascot,” says Emily Kitts, co-owner of Naughty Oak Brewing Company and current chair of Orcutt Chamber of Commerce.

Hidden within the new mural are 29 images that represent unique features of the central coast, and anyone who finds all of them will be entered into a drawing.

“We've got a little checklist for everybody to find them and tell us where they see them. So if you come to the brewery, pick up a sheet and you can find all the items. Give it back to us,” says Kitts.

The winner will be announced April 17th. They get to take home a $100 gift card as well as some merchandise.

“Despite a lot of growth that we've seen in Orcutt, I say we're still a very tight knit community. And that shows through the offerings that we provide just through our business association or our local merchants association offering to our community and then in turn getting it back from our community,” says Vanderlei.

The Old Town Orcutt Revitalization Association is also planning for its farmer’s market starting in June, which will have a different theme each month.

Community leaders say they are excited the town is experiencing this revitalization.