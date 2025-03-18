Hundreds of high school students walk out over DEI changes in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Hundreds of high school students hit the sidewalks for a planned walkout in downtown Santa Barbara.

The walkout included heavy police presence to ensure everyone’s safety.

"We’re upset about the DEI ... ongoing ice raids that are closely affecting everyone in our community."

Erick Gonzalez is one of several students from the Mecca club who helped plan the walkout," said student Erick Gonzalez of Santa Barbara High School.

He said their purpose was to walk in solidarity for DEI rights.

"I feel unsafe because I feel I could lose a close one or a loved one or a family member at any given moment not knowing what is going to happen to them," said Gonzalez.

From Santa Barbara High School, the crowd marched over to the school district’s administration building.

Members of the Mecca club don’t believe the school board has taken a position on the distribution of red cards.

These are pocket size business cards created by the aclu that have resources on what to do when ice is present.

“I feel like people built their lives here and they’ve been here for so long and they do contribute and to be ripped apart from families and friends is not a good feeling," said student Mariangela Gonzalez of Santa Barbara High School.

Sandra Trujillo Executive Assistant to Superintendent Maldonado replied with the following statement:

On Tuesday, March 18, Santa Barbara High School students left campus to join one another and engage in an act of political protest.

Students returned to school shortly after and classes resumed without further interruption.

While the Santa Barbara Unified School District does not condone students leaving school unexcused, we support our students' ability to exercise their First Amendment rights in a safe and respectful manner.

Last fall, the Santa Barbara Unified School District passed a resolution affirming its commitment to protecting the humanity of all students. We will continue to carry out our professional responsibility to ensure the safety and care of all children entrusted to us by our families and community.

