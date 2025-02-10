Skip to Content
A $2 million endowment fund is helping low-income seniors in Santa Barbara

PATRICIA MARTELLOTTI
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Here in Santa Barbara, a $2 million endowment fund is making a significant difference in the lives of low-income seniors who face challenges affording essential items. 

Fueled by the generosity of local foundations and community members to provide critical support to those in need, the Garden Court Endowment was initiated through substantial grants from the Alice Tweed Tuohy Foundation and the Hutton Foundation.

The initiative was complemented by significant contributions from various local businesses and organizations. 

Directors of the Housing Authority believe not every senior in need knows about this support that’s available to them.

Some of the items and assistance it offers include hearing aids, laptop computers, walking shoes, communication devices, dental care not covered by Medicaid, and adult education among others.

This ongoing support from community donors ensures the fund's longevity, allowing it to continue serving Santa Barbara seniors.

Learn how this initiative helped two low-income seniors who receive Section 8 supported housing through the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara tonight on NewsChannel 3.

Patricia Martellotti

