Bob Jones Trail closing for maintenance in Avila

AVILA BEACH, Calif. - A planned closure is coming to a popular hiking spot.

We’ve started 2025 with the best weather the Central Coast has to offer, and locals here in Avila Beach have been taking full advantage since early this morning.

The popular Bob Jones Trail will be closing for an essential maintenance project next week.

“I love walking. Lots of miles. I get stronger. And the nature is really cool over here, too,” says Cade Manosar, who lives in Nipomo.

“We normally come three times a year. I had really good college friends that grew up in Pismo, and so they've always recommended that we do it. So we try to do it every time,” says Alexis Thomas, who lives in Sonoma.

The work will include restoring the pathway's shoulders, clearing out debris from drainage pipes, and a full replacement to one damaged drain pipe.

“I’m sure that those things are needed, you know, over time,” says Thomas.

The repairs are intended to enhance and prolong the trail's availability for the public to enjoy, for many years to come.

“I just want this trail to be open my whole life because it's really cool to walk there,” says Manosar.

The trail will be closed between the entrance at Ontario Road, through to the access point at Blue Heron Drive.

“It is hard if you plan, you know, especially if you're traveling. And we always look forward to doing the same things every time. And so if I were to come in, and it would be closed that would be sad. But obviously those things are needed here and there,” says Thomas.

On New Year's Day, locals crowded the trail, soaking up the warm Central Coast weather.

“I’m glad we got to get out and enjoy the trail today. And this guy fell asleep, so it was a good day,” says Thomas.

Project planners say the closure will only last for a week, so New Year’s “resolutionists” have little to be concerned of.

Signage will be posted before and during the closure at key access points to notify anyone showing up to the trail that did not know about the scheduled maintenance project.

“I just want to say Happy New Year to all of you and 2025, so it’s a new, New Year,” says Manosar.

People can also enjoy several other local hiking spots here in slo county during the closure.