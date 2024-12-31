USC’s JuJu Watkins is AP women’s basketball player of the week

The Associated Press national player of the week in women’s basketball for Week 8 of the season:

JuJu Watkins, Southern California

The sophomore guard had another stellar effort in a win over Michigan on Sunday, scoring 31 points with seven assists, five rebounds and three steals. She was also 13 of 14 from the foul line and had three blocks. It’s the second consecutive week that Watkins has won the award.

Runner-Up

Olivia Miles, Notre Dame. Became the first player in ACC history to post two consecutive triple-doubles when she had 11 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists in a win over Virginia on Sunday. She tied the ACC record for most career triple-doubles with six and became just the third Fighting Irish player ever to post 1,000 career points, 500 career rebounds and 500 career assists.

Honorable Mention

Harsimran “Honey” Kaur, Rhode Island; Elle Ladine, Washington; Aneesah Morrow, LSU.

Keep an eye on

Oakland guard Maddy Skorupski had a career-high 29 points with five steals and four assists in the Golden Grizzlies 86-85 overtime win over Northern Kentucky. She’s the only player in the Horizon League averaging at least 15 points and five steals.

