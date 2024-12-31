Ryan Strome scores the late winner in the Ducks’ 3-2 victory over the Devils

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:24 to play, and the Anaheim Ducks blew a two-goal lead in the third period before recovering for a 3-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday.

Strome had a goal and an assist for the Ducks, who have won back-to-back games for only the second time in six weeks. Troy Terry and Robby Fabbri also scored, and Lukas Dostal made 32 saves.

Timo Meier scored the tying goal with 6:40 left for New Jersey, which fell out of the Eastern Conference lead with its second straight loss. Jonas Siegenthaler also scored, and Jacob Markstrom stopped 23 shots.

Terry forced a turnover in the neutral zone in the first period and eventually scored his 11th goal on Strome’s pass from behind the net. Fabbri converted on a 2-on-1 rush with Cutter Gauthier in the third.

Siegenthaler scored just 1:34 later on a long shot through traffic for the Swiss defenseman’s first goal since Nov. 7. Dougie Hamilton then set up Meier in the slot for his 14th goal.

Takeaways

Devils: Their first two periods weren’t pretty to begin the four-game West Coast portion of their six-game trip, but the Devils gave an engaged effort in the third.

Ducks: They had a feistiness they haven’t regularly showed, with several physical scraps. They’re having a rough season, but they’ve beaten both conference leaders at home in the past two weeks.

Key moment

Strome got the puck after several passes in New Jersey’s end, and his long, precise shot through screens by Radko Gudas and Frank Vatrano beat Markstrom.

Key stat

Devils brothers Jack and Luke Hughes combined for 11 shots on goal, but Dostal was mostly outstanding.

Up next

The Devils stay in town to face Los Angeles on Wednesday, and the Ducks are at Winnipeg on Thursday.

